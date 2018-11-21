Kings Foundation pupils donate to the needy

Ntcheu-based private primary school, Kings Foundation, on Wednesday donated assorted items to the needy at Mkolimbo village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kwataine.

Speaking during the donation ceremony, Head Teacher of the school, Edwin Chona said the gesture was aimed at instilling a spirit of giving in the students.

He said the school is aware of the challenges some quarters in the society face hence the donation.

Chona said Kings Foundation School believes that children are supposed to be taught charity at a tender age so that they develop it as a culture.

“We are trying to instill the spirit of giving in these children as you know that blessed is the hand that gives. We target needy people since they lack different basic needs and we do this annually and sometimes once a term,” the Head Teacher pointed out.

Commenting on the development, Group Village Head (GVH) Mkolimbo commended the school for the gesture.

She said the elderly and orphans lack basic needs including food, shelter and clothes, saying what Kings Foundation did was a clear manifestation that there is good relationship existing between the school and the surrounding villages.

“We thank God for this precious gift we have received today. We were did not expect that Kings Foundation could have done this to us. We really appreciate and this should not be the end of the initiative so that many people benefit,” Mkolimbo said.

Head Girl for the school, Deborah Misoya said what the school did was a true reflection of what they are taught and encouraged to do in their everyday life.

She said the trip helped them to appreciate how people in the societies struggle to get basic needs, saying this would help them develop the spirit of giving to needy people.

Some of the items the school donated included sugar, salt, soap and clothes worth over K300 000 which the pupils sourced.

