Kingston wins DPP Mangochi Central primaries in controversial circumstances

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deputy national director of women, Victoria Kingston emerged victorious in the party’s parliamentary primary elections for Mangochi Central beating her close contender, Vincent Makda.

Kingston scooped 2 226 votes against Makda’s 1 700 votes during the primaries which were held at two centres, Koche Primary School and Mangochi Stadium.

The process was curtailed for about an hour at the second venue following disagreements on the mode of voting but the organizers later resolved that all delegates present at the venue should vote without using areas.

Kingston carried the day and described her victory as a ‘suitable complement’ for the party’s presidential candidate, Professor Peter Mutharika on May 21.

“I am very happy that people have chosen me to represent them during the general elections. DPP is a strong party and we are maintaining government leadership up to 2024. I thank the delegates for trusting in me,” she said.

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Grace Obama Chiumia, who presiding over the elections said the primaries were free and fair.

Chiumia appealed to DPP loyalists to support the winning candidate and president Mutharika so that Mangochi should continue to be developed.

The primary elections in Mangochi and surrounding areas puts to rest rumors that were trending that the DPP would not field candidates in the district following a possible coalition between it (DPP) and the United Democratic Front.

