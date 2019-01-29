Speaker calls for Police IG’s head on political violence

Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya has asked Malawi Police Service (MPS) Inspector General (IG) Rodney Jose to consider resgining for allegedly allowing partisan politics and tolerating political violence.

The Speaker said at a news conference on violence against women during the campaign period organised by the Parliamentary Women Caucus that Police chief should ensure arrest of all perpetrators of the recent political violence.

“We demand that arrests be made forthwith and ensure that the cases are concluded. We want to see the perpetrators behind bars upon satisfying all legal channels and proceedings,” said Msowoya who was flanked by chairperson for the Women’s Caucus in Parliament, Jessie Kabwila and leader of opposition in Parliament Lazarus Chakwera.

The Speaker added:“We demand protection of all citizens of Malawi. We note that the violence is not only happening to women but even men too.

“If you cannot protect us as citizens then please resign and let others who can exercise the mandate of the Malawi Police Service to serve the interests of all Malawians [take up the position].”

Since the beginning of this year, suspected DPP cadets have assaulted UTM Party director of youth Bon Kalindo in Mulanje, harassed and forced party supporters to undress in Mangochi at the weekend, and beat up Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporter Edward Govati in Blantyre.

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) also demanded Jose’s resignation as Malawi police chief.

The HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo and his deputy Gift Trapence accuses the police boss of failing to provide decisive leadership in addressing political violence that is becoming more pronounced as Malawi heads towards the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

The activists expressed dismay at how the Police has taken a laissez faire approach in dealing with political violence, especially when the victims belong to opposition parties.

Should the Police IG not step down, Trapence said in an interview that they will hold demonstrations in March over the matter and other socio-political and economic issues affecting the country.

But Jose said he felt concerned with cases of violence, and that MPS was dealing with the problem.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :