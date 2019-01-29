Chanco students cheer patients at Bwaila Hospital, donate assorted items

The group of students led by the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College Students Union President Kennedy Ganthu has donated assorted items including sugar, salt and soap at Bwaila Hospital Maternity wing in Lilongwe.

Speaking to Nyasa Times during the donation on Monday, Ganthu said as students they believe that giving is the clear expression of love.

He said as students they also appreciate the great work that mothers do to raise up a child saying it cannot go unnoticed.

“We visited Bwaila Maternity wing because that is where leaders are born, we donated some items as an expression of love, we love them and as students this is just the beginning, we will visit more places including Prisons”, he said

Echoing what the late American entrepreneur Jim Rohn once said, Ganthu confidently says “Giving is better than receiving because giving starts the receiving process.”

One of the beneficiaries, Esme Chakachadza expressed her gratitude for the donation and further urged the students to continue with the spirit.

Bwaila Hospital Senior Nursing Officer Linda Chimbalanga thanked the students for their gesture saying they have portrayed the spirit of love and caring, something which is rare among students.

“On behalf of hospital management, i am very grateful for the timely donation, it has come at a time when patients are lacking some basic needs. The donation will go a long way in alleviating some of the problems that patients were facing in terms of food and other necessities.

“I am also encouraging some students to borrow a leaf from Chancellor College, they should come to cheers our mothers, happy mothers always give quality care to babies thus reducing neonatal deaths in Malawi”, she said

Chimbalanga also lamented lack of space at the hospital and further appealed to government to consider building some facilities saying the number of mothers giving birth at the facility increases each passing day.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :