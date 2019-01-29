Police arrest self-acclaimed satanic gang for robbery with violence

Malawi Police Service in Dedza have arrested members of a certain youthful gang which call themselves satanic group for allegedly snatching people’s phones and money and burgling shops and houses during the night.

According to Dedza police deputy publicist, Constable Cassim Manda, the suspects are identified as Mphatso Ng’ona 27, Lawrence Mando 18 and a 14 year-old boy.

“The suspects who were calling themselves as Gulu la Satana (satanic group members) had been allegedly conducting ambushes in some places within Dedza township particularly at a bridge which is close to Mchisu Day Secondary School located soon after Mlomoupasula pub, Mandala area and Mthandizi, ” Manda said.

He added that recently one of the victims was rescued by police officers as the team were patrolling the township.

According to Manda there is a revelation that the alleged gang of thugs has also recruited some women who pose as sex workers as a tactical way of stealing properties from drivers.

Meanwhile police are hunting for the other suspects who belong to the gang in question and are advising people who may have knowledge of their whereabouts to tip the police immediately.

Police have since recovered some properties which were stolen by the suspects.

The suspects are expected to answer to a charge of robbery with violence as stipulated in chapter 28 Section 301 of the penal code which attracts maximum imprisonment of fourteen years.

All the suspects come from Katsekaminga village in traditional authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza.

