Kombucha health drink market impact pleases manufacturer

A Lilongwe-based juice making company, Nutricom Services, have expressed gratitude with the products’ impact on the local market.

Kombucha is a health juice made from honey, water, tea and mushroom culture and is said to help the liver to work efficiently, improve digestion, and fight insomnia, colitis, and burn fats.

Nutricom manufactures Kombucha Juice, Kombucha Ginger Kombucha, Rosemary health juice and Malambe juice drinks, which are certified by the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MB).

Addressing the media in Lilongwe, the company’s general manager Swadeep Lingala said they are happy that the health-conscious product which has multiple health benefits in it has become a household name, within the years it has been on the market.

“All over the world, people are becoming health conscious and are moving away from drinking sugary drinks. The developed countries are struggling with lot of health issues like obesity, diabetes, BP and many others Most of them can circle back to unhealthy food habits.

“Incorporating Kombucha in to regular diet may help improve metabolism and reduce sugar load on the body. Kombucha offers public with a really good alternative that is refreshing to drink and yet offers many health benefits,” Lingala said.

Nutri Com is an example of a local company that is adding value to the country’s agriculture produce, a thing that has been lacking for quite some time.

“We at Nutricom continuously strive to provide healthy choices to our consumers,” said Lingala, emphasizing that their most has always been ‘Our motto is to Keep Africa Healthy’

He also said that apart from Malawi, Kombucha health drink is also being manufactured in Zambia.

Kombucha, he said is currently available national wide.

The drink is a fermented tea beverage, made by adding a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY) to a solution of tea and sugar.

Studies have proved that the drink has a high reputation for the people with cholesterol, diabetes, healthy liver function, removing toxins, destroying free radicals, chemo preventative, and also has anti-microbial/anti-fungal properties.

Literature show that Kombucha has been researched in laboratories all over the world from China, India, Serbia, Russia, Germany, Tunisia, Egypt, Iran, Korea and beyond.

