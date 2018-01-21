Kondi Msungama joins frontline politics, now MCP member: Aspires to be MP in Ndirande

Football administrator and Nyasa Big Bullets former chairperson Kondi Msungama, who is aspiring for a Parliamentary seat in next year’s elections, has officially joined frontline politics and disclosed he has joined main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Msungama, a powerful orator, wants to run for Parliamentary seat in Ndirande – Blantyre City Central constituency.

“I have joined politics to serve the people. I have taken a huge amount of thought and decided to join Malawi Congress Party. So I am now an MCP member,” said Msungama.

“I’m a servant of the people. I’m prepared to serve the people‚” he said.

In the past years MCP was struggling to get parliamentary candidates in the southern region, but with the coming of political heavyweight in the south, Sidik Mia, the party now seems attracting many aspirants.

Msungama said considering the importance of the political future of the country, “coupled with our desire to ensure that the democratic process of our country is enhanced” and after a careful review of the various political parties, he has reached the decision to officially join the MCP, he declared.

According to him, MCP is a reflection of hope for Malawians beyond 2019.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :