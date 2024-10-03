KUHeS services are not just academic, says Health Minister 

When opening the 3rd Research Dissemination Conference for Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) yesterday, Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda described the university’s work as not just academic but deeply intertwined with Malawi’s national health policies and guidelines.

She expounded that Research Dissemination Conference — that is continuing today and ends tomorrow — is a highly esteemed gathering that is representing a pivotal moment for all to reflect on Malawi’s progress, explore new frontiers, and renew commitment to advancing health through research and innovation”.

It is being held at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre under the theme; ‘Research and innovation Driving Health Towards #MW2063’ and the Minister the theme marks a significant milestone in our journey toward an upper middle income, inclusively wealthy and self-reliant Malawi nation”.

“We gather here today not only to reflect on our achievements but also to chart the course for future advancements in health research and innovation,” she said.

“The theme of this conference underscores our collective commitment to leveraging scientific research and innovative practices to address the evolving health needs of our nation.

“As we convene here today, we recognise that the path to achieving our health goals requires a synergy between research institutions, government agencies, and community stakeholders.”

Kandodo Chiponda emphasised that her Ministry “is committed to improving healthcare outcomes and ensuring equitable access to quality health services across Malawi”.

Guided by the principles of MW2063, Kandodo Chiponda added that her Ministry “aims to foster a robust healthcare system that meets the needs of our citizens, reduces health disparities, and promotes overall well-being”.

“Our vision is to create a health sector that is resilient, inclusive, and responsive to the evolving needs of our population. KUHeS plays a pivotal role in this vision [and] as a leading institution in health education and research, KUHeS is integral in shaping the future of healthcare system in Malawi.

“The university’s work is not just academic — it is deeply intertwined with our national health policies and guidelines. Through its research, teaching, and community engagement, KUHeS contributes significantly to advancing health knowledge and practice in our country.”

She further highlighted a critical component of effective health policy and service delivery — the concept of evidence-based decision-making; saying: “In an age where the complexities of healthcare challenges are ever-increasing, the need for robust, research-driven strategies has never been more vital.

“At its core, evidence-based decision-making is about utilising the best available data to inform our choices. Research generates a wealth of data — data that serves as a foundation for our understanding of health issues, population needs, and the effectiveness of interventions.

“This data does not only provide insight into the current state of health status within our communities but also guides us in identifying areas for improvement.

“When we base our decisions on sound research, we are not just reacting to immediate challenges — we are strategically shaping the future of health outcomes.

“For instance, research can reveal trends in disease prevalence, the effectiveness of various treatment modalities, and the social determinants affecting health.”

In her opening declaration, the Minister said the conference “serves as a vital platform for sharing knowledge, fostering collaboration, and driving innovation in health research — all in alignment with our commitment to advancing the health agenda for Malawi and beyond”.

She thus asked the delegates to engage in meaningful discussions and harnessing the collective expertise and insights present “to address the pressing health challenges facing our communities — together, we can work towards a healthier future for all”.

On his part, KUHeS Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mac Mallewa emphasised that the conference is set to provide a dynamic platform for interdisciplinary dialogue and collaboration, adding that this year gathering marks a significant milestone in the journey towards excellence in health sciences education and research.

“Since our delinking from the University of Malawi three years ago, KUHeS has embarked on a transformative path, one that aligns with the national development goals articulated in the MW2063 agenda.

“As we gather here today, we are reminded of the pivotal role that health plays in the broader development context. A healthy population is the cornerstone of economic growth, social stability, and national prosperity.

“This conference is not just about academic discourse; it is about charting the course for a healthier, more prosperous Malawi.

On the theme; ‘Research and Innovation Driving Health Towards #MW2063’, Prof. Mallewa said it “encapsulates a visionary approach for the future of healthcare in Malawi, aligning with the country’s ambitious long-term development plan, MW2063.

“MW2063 is not just a policy framework; it is a blueprint for the future — a future where Malawi stands as an industrialized upper-middle-income country, inclusively wealthy and self-reliant.

“This only possible with a robust healthcare system that ensures the well-being of all its citizens. This theme underscores the critical role that research and innovation plays in achieving the goal set out in the MW2063.

“The significance of this theme cannot be overstated — research and innovation are the engines of progress. They provide the evidence, tools, and solutions necessary to tackle the complex health challenges we face today and those we will encounter in the future.

“Whether it is the development of new treatments for non-communicable diseases, the implementation of cutting-edge technologies in healthcare delivery, or the creation of sustainable health systems that are resilient to shocks, research and innovation are indispensable.”

In the context of Malawi, Prof. Mallewa said “where health challenges are multifaceted and resources are limited, the need for evidence-based decision-making is paramount. We must leverage research to inform policy, guide resource allocation, and design interventions that are both effective and efficient.

“This is not merely a theoretical exercise — it is a practical necessity. The health of our population, and by extension, the future of our nation, depends on it.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!