Rayoni to transform tourism in Northern Malawi 

Malawi is endowed with the only fresh water lake in Southern Africa. This land locked Southern African State is also with game reserves and unique mountains.

“There is potential in the north for tourism. There are a lot of places which many haven’t discovered, which Rayoni tourism Centre will explore and bring out. There are cultures that haven’t been exposed as much but very vital for tourist attraction. Currently, it is quite notable that the focus is mostly put on southern and central region cultures and tourism sites but with the coming of our travel and tour packages we will open the eyes of many to discover cultures and tourists’ sites that the northern region has in store,” according to the Mzuzu based Rayoni Holdings.

Rayoni, meaning a dream that comes true, was established in 2022, with an aim of investing in viable business opportunities especially in northern Malawi.

“We are into tourism, our tourism entity is called Rayoni tourism Centre, where we will create tours for international tourists involving Lake Tourism, Game Parks Tourism and mountain and rivers tourism, we have an airline called Rayon Air, which will fly from European capitals direct to Lilongwe and later to Mzuzu when the international airport is constructed,” says Rayoni Public Relations Officer, Alex Ngulube.

For many years accessing air transport to and from the northern Malawi has been a challenge after Air Malawi stopped landing at Mzuzu airport. So there is a gap in air transportation access to the northern region and more especially tourism accessibility to the north. The airline will make it easy for local tourists to visit Likoma through aircraft as water transport is not preferable by others.

Currently the company is chartering planes to bring into Lilongwe predominantly spiritual tourists visiting Mzuzu spiritual portals on Kaning’ina Mountain, Nyika and Likoma in the North.

In addition, Ngulube notes that airlines have no tourist packages that can attract and facilitate movement of eco, conferencing, cultural, sports tourists. Passengers coming from Europe, America, Asia and other similar places take over 20 hours to reach Malawi for various tourists programmes and arrive very exhausted with a lot of stopovers.

“RAYONI airline, will cater to the tourists by offering unavailable whole packages comprising of flights, car hires, accommodation, game reserves and lake tours, international conferences among other things. We have also developed comprehensive tourists’ packages covering Malawi, Zambia and Tanzania,” Ngulube says.

Rayoni Tourism Airline signed an agreement with Ethiopian Airlines Group for the marketing of Rayoni tour packages to the world and also their transportation to Zanzibar and Kilimanjaro where Rayoni will pick them after completing tours there.

The company has a ten-day tour package that covers Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar, Nyika and Likoma. The tourists pay Rayoni for the ten-day tour and local transportation to Mzuzu, Nyika and Likoma.

“In order to have an efficient movement of tourists, Rayoni also signed an agreement with Tanzan air for a 10-seater aircraft to transport its tourists from Zanzibar and Kilimanjaro to Mzuzu International Airport. This will be the first time that tourists will fly into Mzuzu from Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar,” the Rayoni Publicist says.

Rayoni Holdings, a brainchild of Anthony John Mukumbwa, is also into hospitality and conferencing. The entity is called Rayoni International Convention Centre limited which will offer facilities for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE).

We will set up our new offices there and open our airline offices and also set up a shop for export of locally made food stuffs.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!