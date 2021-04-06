Kukoma for Flames: Cori fulfills K5m pledge to Malawi national team

Capital Oil refining Industry (Cori) which promised to replenish the Flames with K5 million if they win against Uganda and secure qualification for  2022 African Cup of Nations have honoured their pledge .

Cori presenting the cheque

Flames managed to beat  Uganda’s Cranes 1-0 at Kamuzu Stadium to book themselves a place for AFCON tournament to take place in Cameroun in January 2021.

The company has also given the lone goal scorer Richard Mbulu K500,000.

The companies sponsorship coordinator, Violet Kapolo, said: “We are delighted that the national football team delivered according to the nation’s expectations by beating Uganda 1-0 and reach the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

“So, this afternoon, we are honouring our pledge. We wish it would have been more but the current economic situation restricted us.”

She said going forward, they would like to partner the Flames and Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in a big way ahead of Africa Cup of Nations finals slated for Yaunde, Cameroon.

“As CORI we are determined to do that in a big way. However, we can do that only if our sales pick up. Having said that, we wish the Flames well as they are about to begin World Cup qualifiers and preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations,” she said.

