List of recycled diplomats and cronies to serve Malawi in foreign embassies: Lt Col Naman

Malawi is seeing diplomats being recalled with postings of the same people who failed to deliver in past administrations but yet enjoying the fruits of favouritism and nepotism, according to a list sourced by Nyasa Times.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs diplomat deployment committee which consisted of Veronica Chidothe (Director of Administration and Finance), Ernest Makawa (Director of Legal Affairs) and Francis Mponda (Director of Political Affairs) among others has submitted names to be posted and has already posted others.

The list of names which has been recommended and submitted to President Lazarus Chakwera’s office for approval has recycled diplomats who have previously served in Bakili Muluzi, Bingu wa Mutharika, Joyce Banda and Peter Mutharika administrations.

Chidothe ,who retired in March this year, has now been posted as the acting High Commissioner to Maputo, Mozambique. Prior to this she served for over 15 year’s in the diplomatic service at Malawi’s missions to the United Kingdom; South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Makawa, who once served as the Ambassador to China, has requested to be posted to New York as Malawi’s Ambassador to the United Nations.

Mponda had previously spent over 15 year’s as a diplomat to Malawi’s Mission in Zimbabwe.

Below are a few (not all) of the names submitted to the office of the President:

Bertrand Khanyizira – he has been approved to go to China as a Deputy Ambassador and prior to this he spent over 11 years in Malawi diplomatic service to France and then Belgium.

Faith Kazembe spent over 10 years in Germany and has been given a Deputy Ambassador post thus awaiting clearance to depart for the posting.

Chikubutso Kutengule has been approved to go to Switzerland as the Deputy Ambassador prior to this he was posted to China where he also gained his education.

Joseph Chikwemba – People’s Party (PP) loyal member and administrative secretary who served in Japan for several year’s has been proposed to go to Switzerland or Belgium.

Frederick Malire – was in Harare for 3 year’s another one of Joyce Banda’s people.

Ben M’bwana Phiri spent 8 year’s in Brazil.

Abels Mkandawire he was in Tanzania for 4 year’s and his wife is the niece of Ephraim Mganda Chiume the former Malawi Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Mcdonald Mizati he spent over 12 year’s in India.

Catherine Zamaerere spent over 10 year’s in South Africa and Zimbabwe. She is close ally of Joyce Banda.

Memory Chibwana spent over 11 years in Belgium and Switzerland.

Chrissy Mahuka – Spent of 10 year’s in New.

Grace Karonga spent over 12 Years in Japan.

Hakim Lapukeni spent over 15 year’s in Egypt.

Hilaria Chibwana spent over 15 year’s in Taiwan and China.

John Kabaghe – was in Taiwan for 10 years he went to China.

Suzgo Mandala served in Zambia and South Africa for 12 years

Oliver Gondwe is said to be heading to the Malawi Mission to Switzerland

Postings already deployed:

Clement Namangale – Deputy Ambassador to New York

Constance Sekani – Third Secretary to Zimbabwe

Rose Katuya – Third Secretary to South Africa (Pretoria)

Mathews Chisale – Third Secretary to Zambia (had already served 10 years in Harare)

Mercy Mwase – Third Secretary to Belgium

Rebecca Kalanje – Third Secretary to Mozambique (Maputo)

Stelia Salim – Third Secretary to Ethiopia

Margaret Malikhaya – Third Secretary to Tanzania

Veronica Chidothe – High Commissioner to Mozambique (Tete)

Jane Asani – spent over 10 years in New York and was posted earlier this year to Tete, Mozambique.

