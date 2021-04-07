Indian calls Malawi rights activist ‘a dog’ arrested

April 7, 2021 Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango – Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Malawi Police in Mzuzu  on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old Indian national, Anand Mandivar for allegedly calling another person, a Malawian citizen, a  ‘dog’ in public.

The incident happened at Kentam Mall in Mzuzu where the two were seeking services from a mobile phone operator.

According to Mzuzu police spokesperson, Paul Tembo, the suspect did not want to join the queue but rather to bypass everyone.

The development angered those who were on the queue and one of the renowned human rights activist Happy Mhango who was among the group of people on the queue told the Indian national to respect the people who had queued.

“Don’t bypass the queue please. We are all the same. Everyone is in hurry. If you want, you then  need to ask for our permission. Not just going straight as if you have not found anyone here,” said Mhango.

While refusing to be on a queue, the Indian national called Mhango “a dog”.

After being tipped about the development, police rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect.

Police told Nyasa Times that the suspect has been charged with a case of using insulting language.

Mhango is chairperson for Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) in the North.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
5 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Otopa
Otopa
2 hours ago

How can they respect us when all big contracts are given to them .We should not be surprised at all. They call us names like goat, cow, aeroplane, pot, etc. Empower the people first then they will respect us

Last edited 2 hours ago by Otopa
0
Reply
ntchona
ntchona
2 hours ago

racist bastard deport him no wonder idi amini chased you sabola`s

0
Reply
Kwangwgwa
Kwangwgwa
2 hours ago

Koma ukanangomufaka kaye mphama, man

0
Reply
Kwangwgwa
Kwangwgwa
2 hours ago

Chigamulo chake ndichoti achoke, apite kwawo and let the dogs bite him, now.

0
Reply
Mwatero
Mwatero
2 hours ago
Reply to  Kwangwgwa

Azipita kwao, Kudziko lakwao amachokeranji ndikubwera kuzakhala kwathu kuno ngati kwao Kuli ulemelero? Asamugamule kupereka ndalama koma angomuuza kuti pack your bags and go. Within 24hrs

0
Reply
shares
5
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Activist Namiwa risks arrest over calling Malawi President Chakwera ‘a joker, time-waster and a comedian’

Inspector General of Police George Kainja has hinted that  police have launched an investigations against outspoken human rights activist and...

Close