Kukoma players dominate Malawi Queens call up ahead Commonwealth games

Kukoma Diamonds players have gotten a ions share of players contribution in a 22 member squad expected to start preparations for the forth coming Taino Jameson and Commonwealth games scheduled for this month and April.

The Taino Jameson Tournament will take place between 21st and 24th March in New Zealand while the CommonWealth Games will be played between 5th and 25th April 2018 in Melbourne, Australia respectively.

The Queens call up includes seven Kukoma Diamonds players namely Caroline Mtukule, Towera Vinkhumbo Nyirenda, Bridget Kumwenda Chalera, Shira Dimba, Alinafe Kamwala, Jesca Mazengera and GraceAdebayo.

Thunder Queens, Blue Eagles Sisters, Civo Nets and Tigresses have contributed three players each while Mafco has contributed only one in the name of Fanny Mwale.

It also include a trio of foreign based players namely Mwai Kumwenda (Australia), Joyce Mvula (Manchester Thunders-England) and Laureen Ngwira (Northumbria-England).

Below is the full selected squad:

Defenders: Carloline Mtukule (Kukoma Diamonds), Joana Kachilika (Thunder Queens), Laureen Ngwira (Northumbria), Towera Vinkhumbo Nyirenda (Kukoma Diamonds), Fanny Mwale (Mafco), Julie Sambo (Blue Eagles Sisters), Martha Dambo (Thunder Queens) and Grace Mwafulirwa (Tigresses).

Attackers: Beatrice Mpinganjira (Tigresses), Bridget Kumwenda Chalera (Kukoma Diamonds), Rose Nkanda (Civo Nets), Thandie Galeta (Thunder queens), Takondwa Luwazi (Blue Eagles Sisters), and Shira Dimba (Kukoma Diamonds).

Shooters: Mwawi Kumwenda (Melbourne Vixens-Australia), Joyce Mvula (Manchester Thunder-England), Alinafe Kamwala (Kukoma Diamonds), Sindie Simtowe (Tigresses) Jane Chimaliro (Civo Nets), Jesca Mazengera

(Kukoma Diamonds), Grace Adebayo (Kukoma Diamonds) and Mary Banya (Blue Eagles Sisters.

