Malawi to play Uganda in international friendly on March 24

Malawi national football team, the Flames, will play Uganda Cranes in an international friendly on March 24.

The match will be played during the FIFA international friendly window.

“We have agreed in principle with the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to have this match take place in Kampala as both teams need to keep busy and get the players active,” said Humphrey Mandu, the assistant Chief Executive Officer of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) .

Uganda Cranes, who have new French born coach Sebastien Desabre, has maintained top spot in the FIFA rankings for teams in the Council for East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) region last featured in the 2018 Total Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :