Kumwamba’s Dubai coach coming for Mulanje Mountain Porters Race

Malawi’s international mountain trail race specialist, Edson Kumwamba has announced that his Dubai coach together with his friends will participate in this year’s Mulanje Mountain Porters Race, which is scheduled for next Saturday, July 13.

Kumwamba announced this on his arrival from France where he participated in the 90km Marathon du Mont Blanc on June 28 Chamonix in which he came an impressive 14th position in Open male section and 18th on the Globe 2 (world class) in a time of 12hrs 57min 25secs.

Whilst there he said he managed to market the Malawian version of ultra racing that his coach and other friends from Dubai were impressed and want to try a shot at it.

“And they have promised me that they are going to bring runnng shoes for the local athletes here in Mulanje after I convinced them about how talented local athletes run but without shoes.

“This is also a chance for the Mulanje Porters Race to be marketed internationally,” he said.

From Chamonix after the race, Kumwamba then travelled to Zurich, Switzerland where he concluded talks with sportsgear firm, ON Running, who made as their brand ambassador. The sportsgear he used for the Marathon du Mont Blanc was sponsored by ON Running that was delivered to him whilst back home.

“It was really nice time and my presentation has convinced lots of people and they have also signed up for Orbis Challlenge to be held in Mulanje in which Dame Kelly Holmes will participate in October,” Kumwamba said.

The Mulanje Porters Race is Kumwamba’s springboard to stardom in which he started participating as young as nine years old when his mother used to take him to watch the races.

After doing his studies at DAPP vocational school in welding and fabrication, he left Malawi in 2002 for greener pastures in South Africa and since he still had the passion for running, he joined the trail racing club there where he rose to prominence.

The British double Olympics champion, Dame Kelly Holmes visited Malawi last October for the Orbis Expeditions ‘Sport with a Purpose’ challenge aimed at raising funds for projects that promote good nutrition in communities.

According to information posted on www.orbis-challenge.com, the aim is to raise funds to support the work of Malawi’s Open Arms and their commitment to preventing malnutrition in children.

During her visit, she and her entourage visited various nutritional based projects and learn more about the vital needs for children to have access to at least one good meal a day.

Kumwamba, who managed to interact with Dame Holmes when she did her mountain trail expedition in Mulanje last October, is also playing the role of an ambassador.

The Orbis Expeditions is a series of events that includes running through the Mulanje Mountain Porters Race trail, then a cycling one in Zomba at Ku Chawe and the third at Cape Maclear in Monkey Bay that involves kayaking and swimming competitions.

Before the challenge last year, Dame Holmes met and interacted with a range of sports men and women from various sporting disciplines, including former Minister of Sports, Francis Kasaila and other government officials.

The entourage also visited Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital and held a sporting masterclass at the College of Medicine Sports Complex to advance issues that are dear to her — maternal health minority sports.

She also participated in a netball tournament featuring several Blantyre-based teams aimed at building sporting links between the UK and Malawi.

Participation fees for Mulanje Porters Race are K500 for 25km women and porters categories, Malawian men at K1,000 and K10,000 for international participants while the 7km Fun Run is at K5,000 each athlete.

