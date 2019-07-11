Mzuzu councillor Chiumia proposes toll gate fees to boost revenue

Mchengautuwa West Ward Councillor in Mzuzu City, Pyera Chiumia has said Mzuzu City needs to start charging a gate fee for international transporters passing through the City to broaden its revenue base.

The Councillor said for a long time, Mzuzu City Council has been faced by deep financial constraints which emanate from a thin revenue pool.

Chiumia said cities worldwide cash in from foreign transporters who are in transit which then gives the cities extra finances.

“As newly elected Councillors at the Council, we need to learn from what other cities worldwide are doing to enhance their financial stand.

“We are losing a lot from this area and I propose that as a council we should seriously look into this area and possibly come up with a proper way on how we can tap money from the toll gate,” she said.

The Councillor said for Mzuzu City to attain financial stability, diverse ways need to be identified apart from just relying on the traditional sources of income generation.

Mzuzu City Mayor, Kondwani Nyasulu said it is time now for the City to attain a meaningful status of a city.

“It pains some of us to see the current situation in Mzuzu. To be frank, the situation in Mzuzu does not befit a city. We are in a very sorry state that surely need our concerted efforts by coming up with various innovative ideas,” he said.

