Kunje spends night in police custody, to apply court bail

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioner Linda Kunje who handed herself to Eastern Region police headquarters in Zomba on Monday will on Tuesday appear before the Zomba Magistrate Court to be formally charged with an offence of ‘conduct likely to cause breach of peace’

Kunje, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) – sponsored MEC commissioner, spent last night in police custody after she went to police following media reports that police were hunting for her.

She is being accused of defying orders to give way to a presidential convoy in Zomba last Thursday where President Lazarus Chakwera was coming from a University of Malawi graduation ceremony.

Her lawyer Chimwemwe Kalua who escorted the MEC Commissioner to police said: “ She is expected to appear before the court on Tuesday for bail hearing.”

Kalua said Police have asked for more time to conclude their investigations.

