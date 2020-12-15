Kunje spends night in police custody, to apply court bail
Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioner Linda Kunje who handed herself to Eastern Region police headquarters in Zomba on Monday will on Tuesday appear before the Zomba Magistrate Court to be formally charged with an offence of ‘conduct likely to cause breach of peace’
Kunje, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) – sponsored MEC commissioner, spent last night in police custody after she went to police following media reports that police were hunting for her.
She is being accused of defying orders to give way to a presidential convoy in Zomba last Thursday where President Lazarus Chakwera was coming from a University of Malawi graduation ceremony.
Her lawyer Chimwemwe Kalua who escorted the MEC Commissioner to police said: “ She is expected to appear before the court on Tuesday for bail hearing.”
Kalua said Police have asked for more time to conclude their investigations.
This is not good, on the Convoy of the President there is always a Sweeper that comes some more metres before the main Convoy, the duty of the sweeper is to block any unruly driver that seems to be a problem but in this case it doesn’t look good, Police should completely repent & become new we don’t need the same old sins. Though it might be true that Kunje was in the wrong but people me included will think that this is harassment or persecution. We don’t need that tag.
Why is it that every “popular” person when arrested has to spend a night in cell? What’s the significance of that? Is it not possible to arrest somebody say at 7.30am and by 4.30pm grant the suspect bail?
Please our lawyers help bring sanity in this issue because when the suspect are later proven not guilty this record of having spent a night in cell lives forever. Stop this nonsense. Let’s have a day-release arrest order.
That’s mcp always full of atrocities and abuses. Will this party ever reform?
KUMANGANAMANGAKU SIKUDZATHA OLD M C P INDEED SHAMEEEEEEEEEEEE
If you have failed to run a government thus what you do keeping yourself busy on petty issues wasting tax payers money. Umawona ngati u president ndi u pastor is the same. In politics doing evil is the order of the day.
Tonse
The same way DPP used to intimidate others by using u Cadets with your Panga Knife, it’s the same way Tonse Alliance will intimidate you but by using the Law.
That is the only difference and clever of Tonse Alliance led government. So don’t cry Cadets, u will be punished to the core .
The same way DPP used to intimidate others by using u Cadets with your Panga Knife, it’s the same way Tonse Alliance will intimidate you but by using the Law.
That is the only difference and clever of Tonse Alliance led government. So don’t cry Cadets, u will be punished to the core
We need people who love their country not the likes of Kunje who wanted to continue swindling our resources as if it is no body business .