Kunkuyu, Ngalande say DPP should read ‘signs of times’: Deny organizing violence

May 8, 2020 Elijah Phimbi - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) director of campiagn Moses Kunkuyu  and UTM Party member Lewis Ngalande have distanced themselves  from allegations that they mobilised the youth  to organize violence against President Peter Mutharika on Thursday in his tour around townships in Blantyre after presenting his nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission [MEC] ahead of the July 2 2020 presidential polls.

Ngalande: Signs of time
Kunkuyu: Join the demos

Some youths pelted stones at President Mutharika’s convoy in Ndirande Township while chanting disparaging songs.

In an interview with Times Radio, Ngalande said linking him to Ndirande incident is unfortunate because what happened was “people expressing their ill feelings toward the country’s leadership.”

He said: “I was not there but the DPP should have a serious soul searching and read the signs of times.”

Ngalande once served as DPP director of youth before joining UTM.

On his part,  Kunkuyu emphasized that he does not subscribe to politics of terror.

“I woke up to some absurd and silly allegations linking my name to some incident in Ndirande Thursday evening,” said Kunkuyu in a post on his Facebook.

“Putting the record straight, I have never supported politics of terror, intimidation and violence despite being a victim of such under the current regime” he added.

He went further to condemn those who stoned Mutharika’s motorcade as well as showering insults at the President.

“If it is really true that some angry Ndirande residents stoned Mutharika’s motorcade, I strongly condemn such. Again, if some used foul words on Mutharika, that is unacceptable and deplorable,” he said.

Added Kunkuyu: “As a Christian, I condemn and discourage such behavior”.

He, nonetheless, said he believes that what happened in Ndirande is an expression of people’s feelings.

Duda
Duda

MCP and UTM thugs.

2 hours ago
