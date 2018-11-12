Kunkuyu says DPP, UTM in alliance to frustrate MCP

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) campaign director Moses Kunkuyu has made a stinging attack on the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and UTM party, alleging they are in alliance to frustrate the MCP.

Speaking at a political rally at Chibavi on Sunday, Kunkuyu said the DPP deliberately allowed the vice president SaulosChilima to form the UTM as an electoral alliance ploy to take away votes from the MCP.

“This was a deliberate move by the DPP, these are shrewed politicians. They knew that MCP could have a walk over DPP had we not have a new party,” said Kunkuyu.

He, however, said that the MCP is now fired up and would win the May 21 2019 elections.

But after the rally, Kunkuyu failed to give evidence on the allegations.

“I will give the evidence at the right time but what I said is politically correct,” he said.

DPP spokesperson Nichala sDausi described the remark as absured whilst UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati said MCP is sensing loss hence coming up with excuses.

UTM has shaken the political landscape in Malawi ever seen before with massive crowds attending rallies organized by Chilima and UTM officials across the country.

Findings of a survey conducted by Zomba-based Institute of Public Opinion and Research (Ipor) released last week showed that UTM and its leader are the third most popular grouping after DPP andMCP/

The survey report, dated October 28 2018, was conducted between August and September—barely weeks after UTM was launched—to assess the political environment in the country with 10 months to the elections and give an understanding of the political and economic environment in the country.

