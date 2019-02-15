Kuwali back at Blue Eagles

Blue Eagles export to Mozambican Clube Ferroviario de Nampula, Schumacher Kuwali, is back at Area 30, Nankhaka, ready to play for his parent club this season.

The midfielder has spent a number of seasons with the Mozambican Club but Nyasa Times understands that Kuwali will play for Blue Eagles this season before going back to Ferroviario de Nampula next season in 2020.

Blue Eagles Football Club Media Officer, Steve Kumalonje, confirmed the development in a written official communiqué seen by Nyasa Times.

“The agreement between the two clubs (Blue Eagles and Ferroviario de Nampula) is that the player will rejoin the Mozambican side next season,” wrote Kumalonje.

Kumalonje also added that Blue Eagles Football Club has released Rudo Magombo forthwith.

Magombo, who was acquired from Msundwe United, has spent a season with Blue Eagles and the club says it thanks him for his services and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours as a footballer.

“Two or three more players could be released by the team before the start of the 2019 football season as we seek to reinforce the side,” writes Kumalonje.

