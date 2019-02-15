Mlatho Mponela appoints Ed Ng’onamo as head coach: Mwakasungula and Saka assistants

Central Region outfit Mlatho Mponela has appointed former Flames, Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers mentor Edington Ng’onamo to guide the team as its head coach ahead of its debut season in the elite TNM Super League.

Mlatho earned promotion to the top flight league after emerging champions in the Premier Division of the Chipiku Central Region Football Association League last season.

The club’s General Secretary Yohane Banda said on Friday that they settled for Ng’onamo because of his vast coaching experience and qualifications.

Before the appointment, Ngaonamo was the club’s Technical Director.

Former Silver Strikers duo of Heillings Mwakasungula and Bothwell Saka who were responsible for the coaching role cannot cling to their positions since they do not posses CAF B Coaching Licence as per one of Club Licencing requirements.

“I think our sponsors had a vision for the team when they took on board Mr. Ng’onamo to be our Technical Director in the first place and I believe he is the right candidate to take Mlatho to greater heights,” said Banda.

Banda further revealed that Mwakasungula and Saka will still be at the club as work closely with Ng’onamo.

Meanwhile, Yohane said the executive is yet to sit down and agree contractual terms with Ng’onamo.

“Then we will decide whether to hire him on tempolary or permanet basis” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :