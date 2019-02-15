Malawi Red Cross splashes K600m to cushion hunger

Malawi Red Cross is splashing out K600 million in Mwanza to cushion hunger that has hit the district due to natural calamities and foul army worms.

Malawi Red Cross Society assisting people

The president of Malawi Red Cross Levison Changale said the money would benefit 7 500 most hit households.

“Each family will be getting K12 000 a month for six months in addition to the bag of maize they will be getting from the government,” he said.

In addition, Changale said the beneficiaries will also get Cassava cuttings and potato vines for planting as a long term solution to fight the biting hunger.

An official from the office of the district commissioner Rotina Mlombwa thanked the Malawi Red Cross for the cash transfer program for the hunger victims, saying this will alleviate their suffering.

