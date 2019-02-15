Soldiers torture civilian for wearing camouflage clothes: Malawians ask govt to intervene

Malawians on social media have asked government through to ensure soldiers at Cobbe Barracks in Zomba who assaulted , abused and tortured a young civilian man for wearing a camouflage clothes should be be taken to task for acts of indiscipline.

Images of a young boy injured for putting on a military camouflage has gone viral on social media.

Many Malawian complain that soldiers are rarely punished for excesses.

One person namely John Kasako commented: “Why do our soldiers take the law in their hands.This is a democratic nation not a military nation and this is a shame to see soldiers who are supposed to protect their citizens busy butchering them.”

Another one Funny Kanthu said, “So these soldiers are above Malawi’s law that they can torture this innocent boy for putting on a military attire.Why not following proper procedures rather than beating him like that.”

Another one wrote:” This is sad. This is too much.”

The boy is alleged to have been forced to sleep outside and without food. It is reported that he ie battling for his life.

Wearing camouflage clothing is a sensitive issue in Malawi because criminals have often worn camouflage clothing either to carry out robbery or impersonate soldiers for other criminal purposes.

