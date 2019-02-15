Soldiers torture civilian for wearing camouflage clothes: Malawians ask govt to intervene

Malawians on social media have asked government through to ensure soldiers at Cobbe Barracks in Zomba who assaulted , abused and tortured a young civilian man for wearing a camouflage clothes should be be taken to task for acts of indiscipline.
Images of a young boy injured for putting on a military camouflage has gone viral on social media.
Many Malawian complain that soldiers are rarely punished for excesses.
One person namely John Kasako commented: “Why do our soldiers take the law in their hands.This is a democratic nation not a military nation and this is a shame to see soldiers who are supposed to protect their citizens busy butchering them.”
Another one Funny Kanthu said, “So these soldiers are above Malawi’s law that they can torture this innocent boy for putting on a military attire.Why not following proper procedures rather than beating him like that.”
Another one wrote:” This is sad. This is too much.”
The boy is alleged to have been forced to sleep outside and without food. It is reported that he ie battling for his life.
Wearing camouflage clothing is a sensitive issue in Malawi because criminals have often worn camouflage clothing either to carry out robbery or impersonate soldiers for other criminal purposes.
Stupid soldiers. Get a life.
Asilikali ambiri ku Malawi kuno ndi MBULI hence they don’t think when doing things. Why cant they just confiscate the attire than beating him – USAWI basi
I think soldiers of Malawi should learn to be civilized. Camos are made by civilian companies and soldiers buy the for their personal use as any other customers. So unless the guy was impersonating a military then that is when it becomes a problem. In some countries in Africa like nearby Tanzania, South Africa, Zambia, putting on camo is not a problem.
It is a primitive and naïve behavior of our Defense Force. After all why institutionalizing such a malpractice. At least the Defense Force could have stepped in to condemn this bullish behavior of the soldiers. Well, had it been the victim was caught misbehaving or intended to impersonate the army to perform malicious acts, I would have applauded the soldiers for their actions. But in this case, the soldiers are wrong, they need to be identified and be brought to book. Mind you, even Police officers have got the same tendency, such that we are even afraid to buy and… Read more »
The story is one sided. This guy was was boasting that ndi mwana wa adadi….. asaaa. a news musamabise nkhani . Anamuchita bwino.
This is indeed the unbecoming of our soldiers. It is true the boy was wrong. But what the soldiers did is gravely wrong and barbaric. Normal procedures should be followed. The boy may have worn it not for criminal purposes but for admiring the profession as many youth does the same. This is deplorable for our military. Plz act as humans.
No the boy was never wrong. Which law prohibits one from wearing camo? If the boy was impersonating, thats another case for the police and courts to handle. His is a democracy for Malawi’s sake. Be civilized.
Za nthawi ya kamuzu basi. Camo is not included in protected names, emblames etc.
No, Salvages must be punished.Freedom of attire. What does the law say about military attire?I thought these attires are down by civilian.They were once civilians too
