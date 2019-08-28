Kwa George star B1 to support Malawi grassroot talents

Zambian singer B1 well known for the hit single “Kwa George” will be visiting Malawi for a series of shows in Lilongwe and Kasungu.

The Kasungu show, scheduled for 8 September at Kasungu Culture Club, will see the Zambian star sharing the stage with Malawi’s dancehall artist Don Tarz, Bianca, King Chambieko and upcoming female artists Brinnah and Toria.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, GNG International and Climax Entertainment events manager Beatrice Saidi said the firms decided to capitalize on the “Kwa George” popularity to expose grassroot talents.

“We are focusing on promoting local talents especially female artists. We have noticed with great concern that female artists face so many challenges since the entertainment industry is male dominated. Furthermore, we have also noticed that those who have made it are not given their much deserved respect,” Saidi explained.

In her remarks, 24 year old, Afro reggae Dancehall artist Brinnah Issat simply known as Brinnah expressed her excitement, saying performing alongside B1 would be a great achievement.

“I am humbled to be part of GNG International and Climax Entertainment team that will perform alongside B1. I want to use my artistry and this platform to empower young girls and women. There is power in music, therefore we have to use it positively,” she highlighted.

Concurring with Brinnah, another budding female artist, 23 year old rapper Toria, real name Thandiwe Mulolo described the development as a dream come true.

“I have always wanted a bigger platform to amplify my voice and inspire fellow girls,” she said.

She further confessed that the B1 Kasungu show will be her biggest live performance despite performing in neighborhood events.

Toria, sister to renowned rapper Mwanache started music in 2015.

Toria has recently released “Sangapange” music video while Brinnah is currently working on her debut mixtape.

