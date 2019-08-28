Irish potato seller wins K29 million in Premier Bet betting

A 34-year old irish potato seller John Solomon, who lives in the high density area of Chisapo in Malawi’s Capital Lilongwe, has won MK29 million after betting only MK150 at a Premier Bet shop in the area.

According to Premier Bet records, he is the only one who has won that huge amount of money in the Central Region in the first half of the year 2019.

As he received his cheque on Wednesday morning, Solomon was excited, disclosing that he began betting last year and rarely won little amounts that only enabled him to buy food for the day.

“I did not expect that I would win such money and I cannot say now how I would use it but improving my business is something I must certainly prioritize. I encourage those that are persevering with betting as I did to continue doing so because they will finally reap what they are sowing,” said a jovial Solomon.

But Solomon, who has a wife and three children, warned his fellow Chisapo residents not to spend huge sums of money or all their money on betting, saying they would still win big by betting even MK150 like he did.

Premier Bet Overall Shops Manager for Central Region, Hopeson Ntwana, concurred with Solomon, adding that betting is just a game and that people should not allow their families, jobs and businesses to suffer because of this.

“We are increasing the number of shops and agents in the region to enable more people to participate in betting with the little they can bet and win big like Solomon to improve their livelihoods,” said Ntwana.

