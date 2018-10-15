Kwimbira Nzika to attend CAF Elite ‘A’ referee course in Ghana

Malawian FIFA female referee Benadettar Kwimbira Nzika will attend a Confederation of African Football (CAF) Elite ‘A’  Women’s Course scheduled to take place in Acra Ghana.

Kwimbira Mzika

According to the delighted Kwimbira, the course will  run from October 17  to 21 2018.

The participating referees are expected to undertake technical tests, theory and physical practice.

But first session will be a medical check up to ensure all participants are physically and mentally fit.

Kwimbira is the highest ranked female referee in Malawk who has made alot of strides and records of her own.

Her blossoming refereeing career started way back in early 2000.

She was the second Malawian to be appointed for Olympic tournament after Bester Kalombo who officiated at Los Angels in 1984.

On her journey, she has travelled to several countries where she officiated at major international competitions including the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Canada, Rio Olympics in Brazil as well as African Women’s Cup of Nations in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

In 2013, she emerged as the best referee at CAF Elite ‘A’ Course hosted by Egypt.

