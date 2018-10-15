K3m up for grabs in Gateway Netball Challenge

A whooping K3 million is up for grabs this afternoon as the K35 million Gateway Central Region Netball League Challenge hits its finale following successful district and regional play-off, which culminated into the final Top 8 contest that got underway on Saturday, October 14 2018 at the Gateway Netball Court in Lilongwe.

Battling in the Top 8 are defending champions Blue Eagles’ Sisters, Civonets, Mafco, Green Sisters Senior, Boma, Lioness, Green Sisters Junior and Luanar.

The teams were divided into pools A and B and after yesterday’s group play-offs, Eagles, Civonets, Mafco and Green Sisters Senior made it into the semifinals.

The semi-finals are scheduled for this morning at the Gateway court, where Eagles will line up against Mafco before Civonets take on Green Sisters Senior.

The Mothers’ Day feast will reach its climax in the afternoon as winners of the semi-finals are expected to battle to the grand finale, which will see the champion walking away with the K3 million Mothers’ Day gift and trophy.

MPICO marketing manager Ellen Chapinduka-Nyasulu and Central Region Netball Committee chairperson Fanwell Katengeza urged women and all netball lovers to join the Mothers’ Day feat at the Gateway Netball Court.

“We have lined up a number of activities to spice up this special occasion and we urge women and all netball lovers to come and join us. We deliberately chose this day for the final to give our mothers and would be mothers a special treat on their special day,” said Nyasulu.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :