UTM in ‘clenched fist of truth’ to defeat propaganda

Depiste State vice –president and United Transformation Movement (UTM) leader Saulos Klaus Chilima leaving the country for a 5-day “private engagements” in th United Kingdom, the leadership of the movement went flatout at weekend addressing meetings in different parts of the country.

They all urged their supporters not to be misled with the social media propaganda suggesting disagreements among top UTM officials over Chilima’s leadership of the movement and smear campaign on their leader which they dubbed as hallmarks of a budding propaganda state.

Addressing a rally in Lilongwe at Kasiya Trading Centre, Traditional Authority (T/A) Khongoni, UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati said they are holding meetings to persuade the public on the importance of registering to vote in the election next year, and to promote the movement’s transformation vision.

“As UTM we the capability and experience to bring the desired transformation with our leader Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima who understands the overreaching challenges that Malawians face,” said Kaliati.

She said the movement which will hold its first national convention on Novemebr 11 has ambitious and feasible plans in their manifesto.

“We are ready to serve with dedication and excellence,” she said.

Kaliati maintained her appeal ti leaders to emulate Chilima by communicating clearly and with purpose. She advised them to desist from using foul language or castigation of political opponents as that would not reflect the transformational spirit which UTM represents.

“You may have noted that other parties are attacking us day and night including using violence, but we have just taken this in our stride; not that we cannot retaliate or that we are fools but our brand of politics is different and our agenda for the country is big,” said Kaliati.

Addressing a rally in Zomba, UTM national chairman Noel Masangwi said UTM transformation agenda is premised on five broad areas which have been expanded elaborately inhtier manifesto.

He said the broad areas are; Leadership and Good Governance, Mindset Change, Public Service Management, Economic Management and Public Service Delivery.

Masangiw said with Chilima’s leadership, the UTM promised a Malawi that is free of corruption, nepotism and tribalism.

“Chilima encourages that we should have a Malawi with new and progressive politics. Politics that respect the dignity of women and youth. Politics that is a service to humanity and not a means of livelihood for few people in power,” he said.

Masangwi said UTM will provide strategic leadership to steer Malawi to unprecedented economic growth and development.

The Vice-President Chilima broke ranks with the governing Democrtaic Progressive Party (DPP) on June 6 this year and declared he will challenge President Peter Muthatika in the presidential race in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Mutharika picked Chilima as his running mate from the private sector where he served as Airtel Malawi managing director.

Section 80 (3) of the Constitution provides that the Vice-president shall be elected concurrently with the President and the name of a candidate for the Vice President shall appear on the same ballot paper as that of the presidential candidate who nominated him/her.

The youthful and energetic Chilima widely seen as a hands-on and results-oriented leader after he vibrantly led the Public Sector Reforms Programme that has lost steam since it was moved from his domain.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :