China-Malawi satellite project in flops, dish installers strike over pay

The Chinese sponsored Malawi satellite project that is supposed to benefit 500 villages has flopped following a sit-in strike by dish installers nationwide.

Over 50 people who are working for the project say they feel duped by the Chinese as far as payments are concerned.

The people, most of them professionals, say it is unfair for them to receive K3 000 a day when other countries receive over K70 000.

The same project is being implemented in 31 countries.

A spokesperson for the project, called Leo, was quizzed for the discrepancies in Likuni, Lilongwe.

Leo shouted at the technicians claiming he is the owner of the project.

“I manage all of you. This is my project. Malawi government does not do anything,” he said.

Despite being an aid, people in the villages are supposed to pay K6 500 for them to get a dish and a decoder.

Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Nicholas Dausi, said he was not aware of the anomalies but said his ministry was aware of the concerns.

“It is supposed to be an aid. I will get to the Chinese Embassy. We will sort,” said Dausi.

