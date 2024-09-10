Labour laws review key in achieving the Malawi 2063 agenda, says Minister Nyalonje

September 10, 2024 Phillip Pasula Be the first to comment

Minister of Labour, Agness Nyalonje, has stressed the importance of comprehensively reviewing labour laws in the country if Malawi is to successfully achieve the 2063 agenda.

Nyalonje: Labour Minister

Nyalonje was speaking at Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu on Monday when she opened a two-day comprehensive labour laws review consultative workshop organised by the Ministry of Labour funded by Zantchito Project under the European Union.

Zantchito Project is there to improve the environment and promote labour laws, and observe laws that address decent work deficits in Malawi. It also seeks to review labour laws in line with international standards for improved implementation of labour laws.

Speaking to journalists, Nyalonje said there was a fundamental link between the labour laws review taking place now and the attainment of the Malawi 2063 agenda.

“The first major goal of Malawi 2063 is improved productivity and commercialisation. It’s a short run from workers working well and then the different working places, all functioning as they ought to function. What we are doing here is to make sure that we can create conditions where workplaces are managed in a manner that leads to better productivity, quality products and quality services,” she said.

And speaking on behalf of Malawi Congress of Trade Unions, Shouts Simeza said the consultative process in the review of labour laws was critical and has brought a lot of excitement to trade unions.

“These laws have outlived. And they are also ambiguous to match the current state of affairs in the labour market. This is why we feel government should consider developing a legal framework for jobs in Diaspora. For example, we have 4 million plus colleagues working in South Africa but we don’t even know the legal framework that is protecting them,” remarked Simeza.

Employers’ Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAM) Representative, Maria Zgozi, said the review was very important in defining working hours for workers during disruptions and pandemics like the Covid-19.

A similar consultative workshop has already taken place in the city of Lilongwe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Sparc Systems donate K15 million towards children surgeries at Beit Cure

Sparc Systems Limited, on Monday donated a sum of K15 million to Beit Cure Children’s Hospital in Blantyre as a...

Close