Mathews Mtumbuka declares he will compete for UTM presidency: Vows to continue chilima’s vision

Dr. Mathews Mtumbuka, a presidential aspirant for the UTM Party, has declared his commitment to continuing the vision of the party’s former president, Dr. Saulos Chilima.

Addressing members of the press in Lilongwe, Mtumbuka praised Chilima for prioritizing the country’s aspirations and pledged to maintain this focus.

Mtumbuka announced his interest in contesting for the party’s presidency, emphasizing that this is not merely a declaration but a genuine desire to serve the nation.

“I have made this call after being asked by several quarters of the society which deem me as a person who can keep the SKC legacy.”

He emphasized the need for the party to develop strong structures beyond social media presence, stating, “For too long, Malawi has been full of ideas, but this ends here and now.”

Mtumbuka is expected to face competition from party Secretary General Dr. Patricia Kaliati, former Reserve Bank Governor Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, and Newton Kambala at the party convention on November 17, 2024.

“Fellow Malawians, this is possible. Ndi zotheka! Osaopa! Osafooka! Industrial development is backbone of our economy and we will prioritize that,” he exclaimed.

Outlining his priorities, Mtumbuka highlighted improving education and health standards, industrial development, and mining activities.

He emphasized the need for transparency in the mining sector to improve infrastructure development.

“We need to witness meaningful change from 2025 as I will transform the country. I’m not doing this for personal gains. I want us to do it for common purpose.”

“As a business person, I have learnt that meaningful development is not achieved through boardroom but on the ground,” he added.

He concluded by calling on people to vote for him at the convention as well as during the 2025 General Elections.

Meanwhile, political commentator, Ceasor Kondowe has held Dr. Mtumbuka for declaring his interest to contest for the post but stresses politicians promise a lot but fulfils less.

He has since urged the aspirant to tread carefully as he will either make or break his legacy now.

“The coming in of Mtumbuka is very commendable and I believe it will make the country’s presidency competition,” he said.

He added: “We do not need a situation that people should already have foretold who the next president is, come 2025.”

Mtumbuka is an engineer by professional .

