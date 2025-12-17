Labour Minister says technical colleges crucial to development

Minister of Labour Joel Chigona has said technical colleges play a crucial role in contributing to national development. He made the remarks on Tuesday during a familiarisation tour at Soche Technical College in Blantyre to appreciate the role that the country’s oldest technical training college has played.

Chigona, therefore, appealed to technical training colleges in the country to align their training programmes in line with Malawi’s development blueprint; Malawi (Vision) 2063.

Said the Minister: ” We are all aware that the government of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is striving to change Malawi from a predominantly consuming country to a producing and exporting. This is only possible if we have a skills set to support Malawi Vision 2063 enabler number; Human Capital Development under Education and Skills Development.

“I will be happy to see more colleges introducing more training programmes and innovations that respond to the government agenda. For example offering programmes like artisanal mining to support small and medium enterprises in the mining sector, agricultural machinisation to support farming and food production and tour guide to support tourism in the country.”

Chigona also disclosed that his ministry would introduce a competition for technical colleges to come up with innovations which can contribute to the development of the country.

In her remarks, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Labour Nwazi Mthambala appealed to technical colleges to be innovative, saying there is no country in the world which has developed without embracing the importance that technical colleges play.

Soche Technical College Principal Grestone Mwaveka said the college has introduced two programmes; autobile machanics and registration which help to increase the enrollment of generic intake from the current 400 under government scholarship.

During the tour, the Minister and his entourage also inspected the construction of a K2.7 billion workshop project funded by the World Bank undee Skills For Vibrant programme.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :