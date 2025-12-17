MALGA holds Annual General Assembly, validates 2025-2030 Strategic Plan

Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA) is holding its 2025 Local Government Authorities extraordinary General Assembly under the theme: Rejuvenating the Status of Decentralisation and Local Development in Malawi: Looking for the Future with Renewed Hope underway in Lilongwe.

The Assembly will also validate the 2025-2030 strategic plan for the association.

Speaking during the opening of the Assembly, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Dr Ben Malunga Phiri emphasized the need for collaboration, exploring innovative solutions and networking among local authorities.

“District Commissioners, Mayors and Councillors are very important in decentralisation. These are the people that have been charged to enhance service delivery to the people,” he said.

Adding that the local authorities are the first point of call when need arises including disasters, health, water and education among others. “They are not only responsible but they have been trusted with resources as well therefore there is no excuse to look up to the central government for basic developments.”

On Constituency Development Fund (CDF) wrangle between legislatures and Councillors, Phiri pointed out that so far the President has not assented to the bill nor cabinet discussing it.

He said in decentralisation everybody has the role with legislatures providing oversight while district Commissioners are the ones who hold the purse.

Phiri however warned stakeholders of corruption, mismanagement and poor quality when using the resources that they undermine service delivery.

MALGA Executive Director, Hadrod Zeru Mkandawire said the Assembly described the Assembly as a very important forum for local authorities to discuss issues affecting their districts as well as coming up with innovative solutions.

“This is a decision making forum for the local authorities as they will discuss different issues and come up with the way forward,” he said.

Mkandawire however added that the strategic plan will focus on deepening decentralisation and enhancing capacity in councils.

