Institute of Marketing in Malawi awards Old Mutual, Mthunzi Funeral Services as best life insurance and funeral service providers

Two of Old Mutual Malawi’s subsidiaries emerged overall winners at the inaugural Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM) Super Brand Awards held on 12 December at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre.

Old Mutual Life Assurance Company was recognised as the Best Life Insurance Company, while Mthunzi Funeral Services received top honours in the funeral services category.

Reacting to the recognition, Old Mutual’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Executive, Patience Chatsika, said the awards reflect the Group’s long-standing commitment to delivering dignity, care and financial wellness to Malawians.

“For over 70 years, our business has been centred on serving people, helping them thrive and achieve both their short- and long-term financial goals,” said Chatsika.

“We are honoured to receive this recognition for consistently being available to our customers at life’s most critical moments.”

She added.

Chatsika said the awards reflect the trust and confidence customers have placed in the Old Mutual and Mthunzi Funeral Services brands.

She further emphasised that customer centricity remains at the heart of the Group’s operations, “We will continue to serve and champion the customer in all that we do. The customer is the lifeblood of our business; therefore, putting them first will always remain our driving goal.”

Old Mutual Malawi is a leading financial services company with interests in life insurance, pensions, investment, asset management, and the provision of end-to-end funeral services.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :