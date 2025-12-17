Social Media Pressure Blamed as Divorce Cases Surge in Chitipa

The growing influence of social media is being blamed for a sharp rise in divorce cases in Chitipa District, where 645 marriages collapsed this year alone, according to court records.

Figures released by Second Grade Magistrate Mike Lungu during an end-of-year District Executive Committee (DEC) meeting held at the Chitipa District Council show that 573 divorce cases have already been concluded, while 72 remain pending before the courts.

District Gender Officer Rosemary Mahata says poor communication between couples, worsened by constant comparison with “perfect lives” displayed on social media, is tearing families apart. She noted that many couples measure their marriages against what they see online—luxury lifestyles, staged happiness, and unrealistic relationships—leading to dissatisfaction, conflict, and eventual separation.

Civil Society Organization Network Chairperson Patrick Ziba described the situation as deeply worrying, warning that children are paying the highest price for broken marriages. He stressed that when families collapse, children often suffer emotional trauma, poor upbringing, and instability.

Ziba called for urgent interventions, including marriage counselling, community awareness programmes, and stronger family support systems to slow what he described as a growing social crisis.

As Chitipa records one of its highest divorce figures in recent years, the message from leaders is clear: unchecked social media influence, weak communication, and lack of support are quietly breaking families—and the damage is already showing in the courts.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :