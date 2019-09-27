Ladies Chitenje Night at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel

Sunbird Hotels and Resorts say it is geared to host a ‘Chitenje’ themed Ladies night event on Saturday 28th September 2019 from 6pm at Sunbird Mount Soche.

The event targets women from all walks of life and provides a platform for networking, while sampling the best and creative cuisine from Sunbird Hotels and Resorts through a fun filled night with great music and great connections.

“Sunbird Ladies’Chitenje night is a platform for women from all walks of life to come out, network and get inspired, while having a wonderful time and experiencing the best of Sunbird cuisine complemented with a wonderful selection of beverages and entertainment lined up for the night”” said Temwa Kanjadza, Sunbird Group Sales and Marketing Manager.

In Blantyre, the Ladies Chitenje night is something traditional for Sunbird Mount Soche and has every year attracted overwhelming response.

“The Sunbird Mount Soche Chitenje Ladies’ Night is ultimately dedicated – in every sense of the word – to women from all walks of life” added Kanjadza.

During this year’s event, there will be a variety of activities prepared to match the theme and entertain the ladies. Such activities shall include fashion show, disco, karaoke and limbo dance.

On top of these, there will also be dancing and dressing competitions respectively. Winners shall be afforded various spot on prizes but the best Chitenje dressed lady of this night shall be awarded a special prize by Sunbird.

“Women form a significant column in private business and public offices. Other than family, women take up social roles so much so that entertainment that suits their category is scarce as not everyone can afford to visit public entertainment events on a regular basis.

“With Sunbird Mount Soche Chitenje Ladies Night, we believe, there’s no better way to celebrate success and hardwork by Malawian ladies than a night of elegant entertainment and astonishing fashion bearing a Malawian and African touch” said Kanjadza.

The night comes alive with welcoming cocktails, three course dinner and wine treats and all sorts of games. The night is redefined with exquisite food, drinks and enlivened by up-tempo live DJ music.

To participate, companies are encouraged to buy discounted tables for their lady staff, clients and special partners as a way to treat and appreciate them.

Companies or institutions buying tables shall have a privilege to brand their tables and sections and be allowed even to display their brand and/or products.

Individuals can access tickets to this event at Sunbird Mount Soche front office or email to [email protected].

