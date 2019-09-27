DPP lawmaker insults interim opposition leader as ‘dog’: MCP’s Chimwendo protest

Dowa East MP Richard Chimwendo Banda (Malawi Congress Party – MCP) protested in the National Assembly that a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator has hurled repeated insults at interim leader of the opposition Lobin Lowe during his statement condemning DPP cadets involved in violence that thwarted a planned Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) march in Blantyre on Wednesday.

Chimwenod Banda told Parliament that he heard the DPP legislator using unparliamentray language against Lowe when he was rasising a point of concern on the violence that left one child dead, five people, including human rights activist Billy Mayaya, injured.

“I have heard something which is not palatable. It is not supposed to be tolerated in this House. Leaders in this House are supposed to be respected. The one who was holdingthe floor is the Interim Leader of Opposition. However, an Honourable Member there, said munamsankhiranji galu ameneyu? That is unparliamentary. We should all learn to respect leaders in this House. I condemn that,” said Chimwendo Banda.

But the First Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo said Parliament’s Clerks didn’t capture the insults.

“ If it is true that, that was said, Honourable Members, let us learn to respect one another. The Government Chief Whip and the Leader of Opposition may urge our Members, we have a way how we address each other,” Kazombo said.

“This is a noble House lets learn to respect that,” he added.

