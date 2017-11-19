Lady Pace forms band: ‘Mzilawaingwe’

Malawi’s cerebrated female Hip Hop artist, Lady Pace has formed a music band.

The rapper took to the social media to announce the news to her fans.

“Sorry my fans, I have been quiet but I was working on something big and new. Now I think it’s safe to say that I have a band,” said Lady Pace in her post.

Confirming the development in an interview, the music artist said she has named the band ‘Mzilawaingwe’.

Lady Pace, real name Mwayi Mphande, said it is time urban music artists, more especially those doing Hip Hop, had their own bandsthan always being accused of relying on CD’s when performing at live shows.

“People always say urban music artists use CD’s, some say we are just studio artists. So I have decided to go this way and I know this is going to expand my fan base as well,” said the ‘Zamuntima’ hit maker.

She added that currently, the band comprises five members including herself.

“It is a group of talented and experienced artist who have worked with big names in Malawi’s music industry like Lucius Banda and Dan Lu just to mention a few,” she said.

On sustainability in terms of capital investment and other resources, Lady Pace said the band has all the necessary equipment and that one band member, Sinya, has a studio which the band will record its songs.

Lady Pace further said the band would also welcome external support for its sustenance.

“The door is open for people who might want to give a helping hand,” she said.

A special launch of the band will take place once all logistical issues are sorted out, according the artist.

