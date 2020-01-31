Lambani Dube set for launch of Political Influence CD  and None by Jah DVD  

Zomba-based famous reggae artist Lambani Dube is set to bounce back in style on the music scene with double album launch slated for Friday January 31.

The grand launch of the Political Influence CD album and a DVD compilation None By Jah at Davido Lounge in Mangochi. District.

The audio CD contains 15 songs such as Wapitatu Malawi, Political Influence, Chuma, Holding On, Kawafunseni, Love Unfair, Give Me Your Love, It Is So Good Tonight, Jah Behold, Living To Love You and Bang Out Babylon.

It has been recorded in about four different studios.

These are JK Records in Zomba, Trumel Records, South Africa’s Blue Arts Studio and Ralph Records owned by Malawian producers Chris Kelle and Ralph Ching’amba’s respectively.

Dube said the album is a mixture of reggae genre and traditional Manganje beats.

“In this album, I will come up with something new that I am calling reggae manganje. The drum in it is manganje, but the beat remains roots reggae,” said the Chisoni Nkumatenda hit maker.

During the grand album launch at Davido, the artist will be supported by Lucius Banda, Lameck Katunga and George Sungani.

He will later take the launch to Modern Park in Balaka on Valentine’s Day-14th February.

At the Modern Park, Dube will be supported by Lulu, George Sungani, Lameck Katunga, Ras Conquer and many more

Dube has released over eight albums and four DVDs. Some of his previous albums are Chisoni Nkumatenda, Yankho Likadzafika, Mark Of The Beast, Chains and Shackles, Reggae On the Broadway, Umodzi Ndi Mphamvu, World Crisis, Knockout, Africa Revolution, Never Give Up On The Truth.

