Landlord seals off ombudsman offices over K50m rental arrears

May 21, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

The Ombudsman and her staff have been kicked out of their offices in Lilongwe after the government failed to pay K50 million monthly rental and arrears.

Ombudsman Martha Chizuma-Mwangonde: Evicted

Spokesman for the office Alfa Sembo has confirmed a private landlord sealed off the offices on Friday at 5pm.

“The ministry of Lands has not paid the landlord since January as well as some arrears,” he said.

He said the office has asked the ministry of Lands to intervene.

1 Comment on "Landlord seals off ombudsman offices over K50m rental arrears"

Njengunje
Guest
Njengunje

Kkkkkkk pathetic Malawi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

