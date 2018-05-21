Malawi now cholera free – World Health Organisation

World Health Organisation (WHO) has given Malawi a status free status but government officials are warning against relaxing on personal and food hygiene.

Health ministry spokesman Joshua Malango has confirmed of the status.

“This is because Malawi has met the global guidelines of not recording cholera cases for a period of 14 days,” said Malango.

He said the last district to record cholera cases is Lilongwe.

“Malawi has not recorded any cholera case for three weeks now,” he said.

He however said that Malawians should continue observing high degree of personal and food hygiene including good sanitation and drinking safe water to avert a recurrence of the fast killer disease.

Cholera has killed 3 people and affected 900 more since the onset of the rains last year.

