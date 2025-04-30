Landmark Pricing: Nyasa Tobacco Buys Leaf at Historic $3.30 on Auction Floors

In a groundbreaking show of confidence in Malawi’s tobacco industry, Nyasa Tobacco Company (NTC), the country’s leading tobacco buyer, has made headlines by purchasing tobacco at a historic $3.30 per kilogram on the auction floors — the highest so far this season.

Speaking during a tour of the AHL Auction Floors in Lilongwe on Tuesday morning, Fleetwood Haiya, Director of Nyasa Tobacco, praised farmers for consistently delivering high-quality leaf since the start of the marketing season in April.

“This $3.30 is not just a number — it’s a recognition of the sweat, dedication, and hard work that our farmers invest in producing quality tobacco,” said Haiya.

“As a proudly local company, we believe in rewarding excellence, and today’s pricing is a direct result of that belief.”

Importantly, Haiya emphasized that this price was not from contract farming, but achieved on the open auction floor, making it a true milestone in farmer empowerment and transparent pricing.

He noted that Nyasa Tobacco is committed to sustaining such rewarding prices, provided farmers continue to meet quality expectations. “This is not a one-off event. We’ve consistently paid premium prices for quality leaf, and we intend to continue doing so.”

Haiya also urged farmers to maintain good grading practices, stressing that proper grading significantly enhances the value of their product. “Grading is key. When the leaf is well-graded, we’re more than willing to pay top dollar. We want to ensure that every kilogram reflects a fair return on the farmer’s effort.”

According to Haiya, similar high prices are being recorded in Mzuzu and other auction centers — a sign of Nyasa’s countrywide commitment to value.

Meanwhile, farmers have welcomed the development with optimism and gratitude.

Alexander Chiputu, a tobacco farmer from Namwiri Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponela, Dowa, hailed the prices and encouraged fellow growers to prioritize quality. “These are the prices we’ve been hoping for. To maintain them, we must avoid bad practices like nesting. Quality is the way forward.”

Other farmers echoed Chiputu’s sentiments, with many expressing renewed hope in the viability of tobacco farming.

As the tobacco season progresses, Nyasa Tobacco’s historic bid could signal a turning point in Malawi’s agricultural landscape — one where farmers are not only heard but handsomely rewarded.

