Lands Minister Kawale urges surveyors to be on their toes

October 8, 2022 Phillip Pasula-Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The Minister of Lands, Sam Kawale, has asked surveyors in the country to always do their work with diligence and expertise.

Kawale was speaking on Thursday in Mangochi during the opening of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Surveyors Institute of Malawi. He said Malawians expect nothing but quality work from Malawi’s surveyors within the law.

“Surveyors have a role to play as they provide guidance in the agricultural, health and many other sectors so as to develop this country,” he said.

Lands Minister Sam Kawale MP

President for Surveyors Institute of Malawi, Martin Chimangeni, said surveyors in the country have not served the nation as expected because they are not enough.

“As an organisation, we would like to see to it that the country has enough surveyors that can be found throughout the country. We may encourage the nation to make use of surveyors but if they are not enough it may not work because some are retiring and some are in the public service and cannot do private work,” explained Chimangeni.

Reports indicate that Malawi has only close to one hundred surveyors.

