Last push! PAC endorses CSOs March 27 demonstrations 

Quasi religiously body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has thrown its weight behind the March 27 peaceful demonstrations organised by some civil society organisations.

The civil society organisations activists have organised the protests to press the government against poor governance, rise in corruption and the abduction and killings of persons with albinism.

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo said the nation seemed clueless on how to decisively deal with the problem which, he said, was escalating everyday.

Spokesperson for PAC Father Peter Mulomole said the civil society activists have a good cause for the peaceful demonstrations.

“This is a good cause. We will encourage our members to join the demonstrations,” said Mulomole.

The Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (Apam) has also organized a vigil at Kamuzu Palace on March 3 to exert pressure on President Peter Mutharika to take firm action on the protection of people with albinism.

One person with albinism has been killed this year in Nkhata Bay, two persons with albinism abducted in Karonga and Dedza and two others rescued in Machinga and Lilongwe since January this year.

But a pro-government civil rights activist Fyson Chozi implored on the people with albinism to seek an audience with President Mutharika.

“It is within their rights to hold a vigil but I think engaging the President in talks over the issue would be ideal,” said Chozi.

Apam members met vice president and president of the UTM Party Saulos Chilima on Friday.

Chilima said they discussed solutions to the resurgent attacks.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :