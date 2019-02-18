FDH Bank pumps K10m in Zomba Mayors Trophy

Barely a day after staging a successful K10 million FDH Bank sponsored Lilongwe Mayor’s Trophy, the Bank Monday made another K10 million donation for the Zomba Mayors Trophy in the old capital.

FDH Bank Deputy Manging Director William Mpinganjira said an investment in children is an investment that is never wasted.

“We want to create opportunities for the children of this country together with the council. We know that supporting healthy activities such as this Mayor’s Trophy will continue to bring fruitful returns that will multiply far into the future.”

“FDH Bank is not a foreigner when it comes to the Mayors Trophy events across Malawi. That is because we see more than just the financial aspect. We see the value of such events and how they help societies strive for growth and improvement. FDH Bank views this sponsorship as a big investment into the wellbeing of our young children. FDH Bank brand promise is ‘make growth possible”, said Mpinganjira.

He said the sponsorship money will to go towards purchasing the trophies, prizes, ground management and the purchase of new football and netball kits for the young athletes.

“One interesting fact about growth that I am sure all of you are already aware of is that, it is the young ones who grow the quickest. In any given society, the children are the ones with the greatest potential for growth. This is why we at FDH Bank believe it is crucial that we nurture then and groom them to pick up good habits that will enable them to grow into productive citizens that will carry on our legacies and build the future of Malawi,” said Mpinganjira.

Mayor for Zomba City Councillor Christopher Jana thanked FDH Bank for the donation noting that this is the first time that they have received such a huge donation for the promotion of grassroots sports in primary schools in the city.

“We are very grateful to FDH Bank for this donation and we are sure that this year’s Mayor’s Trophy competition will be outstanding and with the prizes, it will bring a change. We are thankful to FDH Bank,” said Jana.

On Saturday, Mpinganjira pledged more support to the development of sports in the country when his bank presented prizes during the finals of the Lilongwe Mayor’s trophy which saw Kabwabwa primary school emerging winners in the football category while Ngwenya were crowned netball champions.

FDH Bank also pumped in K10 million in the Lilongwe Mayor’s Trophy.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :