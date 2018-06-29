Laureen Ngwira nominated for England player of the season award: Malawi star delighted

June 29, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Malawi national netball team export Laureen Ngwira been shortlisted by Sky Sports Tekevision for the 2018 player of the season award in the English Vitality netball Super League.

Lauren Ngwira: Malawi netball export to England nominated for player of the season award

Ngwira who has completed her debut season  at Team Northambria is on a shortlist of 10 nominees published on www.skysports.com.

She told Nyasa Times in an interview that  the nomination is “the biggest honour” and encourages people  to vote for her on the website.

“I am extremely thankful to be nominated  and I must thank my  teammates and the coaches for their support,” she said.

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) general secretary Carol Bapu has  send congratulations to Ngwira, saying her nomination will help market Malawi netball.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes