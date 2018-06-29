Speaker Msowoya to join Chilima Movement after dumping MCP: Decries ‘corruption, nepotism and cronyism’

Speaker Richard Msowoya who has resigned from main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) will be joining the much-touted Chilima Movement which is campaigning for transformation leadership and change to be led by Vice-President Saulos Chilima, Nyasa Times understands.

Msowoya presented his resignation letter to MCP president Lazarus Chakwera to quit the party that ushered him into office as legislator for Karonga Nyungwe in 2014, and also as Speaker of the National Assembly.

“Intolerance to divergent and objective opinion that also is not in tandem with the current political environment has taken root, breeding a form of tyranny that is dangerous for Malawi.

“I do not believe that the MCP in its present state represents the ideals of its founders in the quest to bring about development to the people of Malawi,” Msowoya told reporters.

Just like Chilima, Msowoya decried rampant corruption, nepotism and cronyism in the government.

He said with transformation leadership, Malawi has the potential to attain self–sufficiency in areas such as food security, quality health, education and infrastructure development.

Msowoya said he will serve as an independent member for the remainder of the term and called on Malawians to work towards rebranding, rebuilding and repositioning the country.

He is destined to join the Chilima Movement with a number of legislators and MCP members.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :