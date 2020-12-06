Lawyer Ambokire in ‘Baby Mama’ beating scandal
One of prominent lawyers in Blantyre has been involved in sexual harassment as he allegedly beat up a woman he fathered a child with.
Reasons on why the lawyer Ambokire Salim allegedly beat up the young woman mercilessly is not clear but pictures show that the lady was heavily assaulted with her phone smashed.
Women rights activist Faustace Chirwa has posted the photos on her Facebook wall that the beating took place in Salim’s residence in Chigumula, Blantyre where the woman visited him from November 28 to December 1.
“I hear this lawyer was whipping this girl with his leather belt until she fainted.
“Whatever happened between the two of them, nobody knows because the girl was threatened not to report the matter to police and suggested to her that they should settle the matter without involving the police,” says Chirwa on her Facebook wall.
The letter has been copied to Malawi Law Society, Women Lawyers Association and NGO Gender Coordination Network.
The letter says Salim fathered the girl a boy child, saying the lawyer is a town boy who fathers women children after he separated from his wife.
It is said that Salim met the girl after she lost both her parents and the lawyer was helping her administer the deceased estate of the girls’ parents.
This is reported when Malawi joined the rest of the world in marking the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence (GBV).
Previously, Salim also assaulted the woman he had two children with and she relocated out of the country to UK.
My sister this option u have taken to have the father of your child locked up is counter productive. Your child will have no father for support. These human rights organisations are out to make money through such issues. Once ur man is locked up it will provide them with data for their proposals for funding from donors. They will have nothing to do with you anymore. U will be alone with your child. This is my free advice to you.
something has to be done to this guy. he is fond of beating women. he acts stupidly
I see some malice in the report. Leave them alone the will find a way of doing their problems. Mind you they have a child to look after. You Human rights activists will u look after the child and the woman when he is locked up? Fotseki
How desperate are these women? The idiot gave you a child and left you. Here you are going there to stay for 4 days and deep down you know the guy has several women with his kids around the country.
What do you mean by calling this sexual harrassment? This is simply violence or you may wish to call it violence against women.
A total savage.
Olembanu tadzilembani mutafufuza bwino nkhani yonse. Nanga mudzitinso chimene amupandila sichikudziwika????
Most women are violent and they can’t contain the power of men the later fights. In the end men are to blame. Relationships should not be forced on each. The end result is violence.
me singing Katerere Ching’oma chorus, ”nanga amabungwe mukaonetsetsa mutipo chani, pakuti mukhalidwe oterewu wachulukisa.” tikupempha amabungwe mutithandize…
Disbar the idiot asap. This man should not be a legal Practitioner. He is a man of the law therefore must know better. Take away his licence to practice.