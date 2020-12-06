Lawyer Ambokire in ‘Baby Mama’ beating scandal

One of prominent lawyers in Blantyre has been involved in sexual harassment as he allegedly beat up a woman he fathered a child with.

Reasons on why the lawyer Ambokire Salim allegedly beat up the young woman mercilessly is not clear but pictures show that the lady was heavily assaulted with her phone smashed.

Women rights activist Faustace Chirwa has posted the photos on her Facebook wall that the beating took place in Salim’s residence in Chigumula, Blantyre where the woman visited him from November 28 to December 1.

“I hear this lawyer was whipping this girl with his leather belt until she fainted.

“Whatever happened between the two of them, nobody knows because the girl was threatened not to report the matter to police and suggested to her that they should settle the matter without involving the police,” says Chirwa on her Facebook wall.

The letter has been copied to Malawi Law Society, Women Lawyers Association and NGO Gender Coordination Network.

The letter says Salim fathered the girl a boy child, saying the lawyer is a town boy who fathers women children after he separated from his wife.

It is said that Salim met the girl after she lost both her parents and the lawyer was helping her administer the deceased estate of the girls’ parents.

This is reported when Malawi joined the rest of the world in marking the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence (GBV).

Previously, Salim also assaulted the woman he had two children with and she relocated out of the country to UK.

