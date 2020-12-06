Teen reggae-dancehall artist becoming iconic with debut single

Upcoming reggae-dancehall musician, Lady Aika–whose real name is Malaika Chikalimba–just turned 19 years old.

But her debut single, No Limit, is already monopolizing the airwaves–quickly establishing the youngster into a reggae-dancehall icon of her own right.

No Limit–among songs in an album known as Gratitude Riddim which features one of the rare talents in the land, Sir Creedy–has gone so viral that it has reportedly topped the www.zambuye.com top 10 music chart for two weeks now.

The song carries a message of hope, urging those that are trying hard in life not to be discouraged for everyone has the potential and that everything is possible.

Lady Aika told Nyasa Times that she started singing in a church choir in 2016 and never took her talent seriously in her earliest years hence her main acts in music had just been backing up other artists.

“That was my situation until I was motivated by Prophet Sanders, Mistagray and Mastol to start doing my own music,” said Aika.

She added that throughout her journey, she has been motivated by some renowned international dancehall artists and Sir Creedy.

“I love listening to gospel dancehall and R&b songs and for me to start dancehall I was inspired by Sir Creedy. Even though he is a guy, I felt I could do what he does as well and it happened,” she said.

According to Lady Aika, No Limit was recorded at Classic Studio–produced and mastered by Madela.

Apparently, she is presently working on another new single, which she is slated to release this December.

She further said that in the next five years, she wants to see herself as an iconic reggae-dancehall artist–reaching out to people with the message of hope, confidence, christ and entertainment through her music ministry.

“Particularly, I want to represent my fellow girls in my country, empowering them and giving them hope,” she said.

Lady Aika was born on 23rd November, 2002 and grew up in Mtsiliza in Lilongwe.

She is the last in a family of four children–all of them girls.

