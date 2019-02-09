Lawyer Gift Nankhuni to stand as independent  after losing MCP primaries

A Lilongwe prominent based lawyer, Gift Nankhuni Friday presented his nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Returning Officer to stand as an independent Member of Parliament (MP) in the hotly contested Lilongwe City Centre Constituency.

He presented his nomination papers at Chimutu Teacher Development Centre (TDC) in Lilongwe at around 2: 30 pm and was accompanied by his jubilant supporters.

Nankhuni, who lost during Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primaries to Alfred Jiya towards the end of last year, had indicated that he had left frontline politics but he has surprised many with his decision to return to the pack and contest for the parliamentary elections slated for May 21. 2019

“I have taken heed of the call by the constituents for me to stand and represent them as MP for the area in parliament,” he told journalists after presenting his nomination papers.

Nankhuni said he has an obligation to serve the constituency in developing it since it is lacking a lot of developments.

“Am worried about people doing politics in the constituency and I think rights thinking people need to join politics. I think I am one of the rights thinking people to do that. In the past, we used to think that politics was meant for people with less education background but I want to prove the people wrong. Am a practicing lawyer, I need to join the fray,” he pointed out.

Nankhuni said the constituency needs a modern city centre with better roads, schools, water supply and health facilities.

“Am running on an independent ticket but am not encouraging my followers to support for any of the presidential aspirants and I will leave it to them to chose on their own.” He added.

The Aspirant explained that he wanted to change things and improve the lives of ordinary people in the constituency through provision of better services.

He believes that the constituency needs tangible development which could be delivered through proper implementation of an electoral manifesto,

Nankhuni promised the youth in the constituency that soon he would launch football and netball trophies in which they would compete before May 21 elections.

Over 126,000 voters have registered in the constituency and 14 candidates are scheduled to compete for the seat,

Eight independent candidates are vying for the seat while six political parties namely Democratic Progress Party (DPP), United Transformation Movement (UTM), MCP, United Democratic (UDF), DECEPO, People’s Party (PP) are fielding their candidates.

As by 3 pm, only 12 candidates had presented their nomination papers while two were yet to present them including of DEPECO.

The battle lines will be drawn from Alfred Jiya (MCP ), Tay Grin Kalilani (DPP), Alinafe Ngini (UTM), Victoria Chilemba (PP), Innocent Baisi (UDF) and Don Sulungwe (DEPECO).

Surprisingly, the constituency has produced more independent candidates as a result of disputed party primaries in which some parties failed to resolve them before the presentation nomination papers.

